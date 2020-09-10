Sony 55-inch 4K OLED UHDTV packs AirPlay 2, Assistant, more: $1,500 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Sony 55-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 Smart UHDTV for $1,499.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $2,300 list price and $1,900 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Sony’s latest 4K OLED packs the ability to use just about any smart home platform you desire. It has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for Apple users, built-in Google Assistant for those in the Android ecosystem, and even Alexa control if you prefer Amazon’s speakers. It truly works with all platforms, making it super simple to add to any household. The 4K OLED display offers “over 8 million individually controlled pixels” to deliver deep color reproduction for a high-quality experience. You’ll find four HDMI ports to hook up your entire home theater with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Love Sony but not ready to take the plunge into OLED? Well, you can score the X900H 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart UHDTV for $1,170 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at 10-inches larger than today’s lead deal, you’ll find a similar feature set for smart home compatibility, headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functions. The main thing you lose out on here is OLED, but Sony’s higher-end LED TVs still offer rich colors and deep blacks for a cinematic experience.

Save even more when picking up the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Edition. You can pick it up for $230 shipped at Amazon, making it a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Dolby Vision is present here for a quality viewing experience, and you’ll also find Amazon’s Fire TV OS built-in for smart functionality that’s easily compatible with Alexa speakers.

Sony 4K OLED Smart UHDTV features:

Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.

Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices through AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.

