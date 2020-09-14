Kids learn to code at home: Bitsbox STEM Coding Subscription for kids now $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a 50% discount on the 1st installment of Kids Bitsbox – Coding Subscription Box for Kids at $14.97 Prime shipped. Future months billed normally. Delivered every month and rated for kids 6-12, Bitbox’s highly-rated and award-winning kids coding class teaches coding in a fun and intuitive way. Great for kids who are home from school during the pandemic, Bitbox works with Macs and PCs as wells as phones and tablets and even has a grown-up guide to help with the learning.
Kids Bitsbox features:
- VOTED #1 STEM BOX FOR KIDS – Kids start by coding from examples and progress quickly to inventing their own apps.
- PERFECT FOR KIDS AGES 6 TO 12 – No previous coding experience is necessary. Each kit includes a helpful Grownup Guide and unlimited email support, too!
- REAL COMPUTER PROGRAMMING – And crazy fun! Bitsbox delivers coding projects that teach kids to make video games, greeting cards, simulations and more. Bonus! Apps work on real phones and tablets!
- EXPLORE A NEW CONCEPT EVERY MONTH – Subscription box mailed monthly. Each one builds on the last and encourages kids to code more complex and exciting apps.
- WARNING: FREQUENTLY LEADS TO FITS OF GIGGLES & LAUGHTER – Coding for kids with Bitsbox strikes a balance between challenge and entertainment, as kids practice life skills like problem-solving, typing and persistence.
