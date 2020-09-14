Bring the garden inside: AeroGarden’s 9-pod Bounty Elite now $260 (Reg. $320+)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite 9-Pod App-Controlled indoor garden for $259.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $426 at Best Buy, this model has typically sold in the $320 range at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one hydroponic system grows up to nine plants at as tall as 24-inches. Each plant “sprouts in days, harvests in weeks, and lasts for months with a 100% germination guarantee.” Along with the included 9-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, this model also sports app-control and Alexa support for the latest features like the “3-step water level indicator and easy quick plant set up.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More deltas below.

Now if the 9-pod model above is overkill for your indoor garden needs, check out the 6-pod AeroGarden Harvest instead. It sells for $100 at Amazon where it carries stellar reviews from nearly 2,800 customers. While your yield won’t be quite as large overall, you’ll still have fresh herbs and veggies all year round for less.

Whichever model you opt for, remember you can customize your crop with individual seed pod kits like this Salad Greens Mix or the Grow Anything kit for growing your own seeds.

For more deals on items to ready the house for fall/winter, swing by our home goods deal hub.

More on the AeroGarden Bounty Elite:

Plants grow in water with this hydroponic growing system.Grow up to 9 plants, up to 24″ tall in your indoor garden.Just drop in the non-GMO, pre-seeded pods and watch them grow.Sprouts in days, harvests in weeks and lasts for months with a 100% germination guarantee. 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit with Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives Dill, Mint and nurtured by our specially formulated Miracle-Gro liquid plant food, enough for a full season of growth. Also includes a 6 inch tall trellis. All natural & non-GMO.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!