TOMS Flash Sale offers deals from $30 including fall boots, sneakers, more

- Sep. 14th 2020 10:22 am ET

For 2-days only, Hautelook’s TOMS Men’s Flash Sale offers styles of boots and sneakers for fall from just $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Porter Lace Boots that are currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style is very versatile and will look great with jeans or khaki pants alike. The suede details are perfect for fall and it has a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

