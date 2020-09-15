Prop up an iPhone or iPad with this adjustable stand for just $10.50 at Amazon

Rosesy (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Atumtek Universal Phone/Tablet Stand for $10.49 Prime shipped with the code ATUMTEK02 at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. This stand is compatible with just about every smartphone around, plus it even works with smaller tablets. It even has an adjustable viewing angle so you can customize it to be in the perfect position. The aluminum build gives it a solid feel and the silicone feet on the inside of the stand grip your device nice and tight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Lamicall Phone Stand is great if you don’t need the ability to hold a tablet. It’s around $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, making it a more budget-friendly buy if you just want to hold your phone up. You’ll also lose out on the adjustability that today’s lead deal offers, so do keep that in mind.

However, this 2-pack of collapsible stands is perfect for those who need something for on-the-go usage. These sit flat on a table and there’s really no lift provided. But, they’ll easily hold your devices at an angle that makes it easy to watch Netflix, YouTube, or just FaceTime a friend for just $3 Prime shipped each.

Atumtek Phone/Tablet Stand features:

The nicer luxury looking ATUMTEK cell phone stand is constructed with aviation-grade aluminium alloy with surface anodic oxidation process. You could enjoy the comfortable sense of touch even on the edge. Thus it’s more than an eye-catching fashion item in your home, workplace or nightstand.

