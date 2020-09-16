Prior to breaking ground on your next gaming PC build, you may want to look over the new Aston Martin Racing Simulator. It’s the result of a partnership with Curv Racing Simulators and Aston Martin, and it looks just as svelte as you would expect. It boasts a QHD ultra-wide gaming monitor, i7 processor, and NVIDIA GPU. While it’s not hard to buy and build a PC with even better specifications, many will agree that the looks of the finished product will pale in comparison. Continue reading to learn more.

Aston Martin Racing Simulator is the first of its kind

Aston Martin and Curv Racing Simulators have crafted what many will consider to be a work of art. As you would expect, several portions of the unit mimic Aston Martin vehicles. One example is its grill layout, which, like the rest of the structure, is crafted from carbon fiber. Surface quality throughout is held to a high standard as in its vehicles, a key fact that Aston Martin set out to achieve from the onset.

When it comes to technology, Curv has PC components that include a 32:9 ultra-wide QHD gaming monitor “with the lowest possible latency,” an Intel i7 CPU, and NVIDIA GTX 2080 GPU. The unit ships with Assetto Corsa, but other platforms like iRacing and rFactor2 are also supported.

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right,” said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.

Pricing and availability

As with Aston Martin vehicles, this racing simulator is not built with average consumers in mind. Pricing starts at a whopping £57,500 (about $74,500 USD), a cost that continues to climb with shipping costs, taxes, customs, and excise charges. Clinging to car lingo, buyers are able to choose between a variety of trims, which only drives the price higher. Each Aston Martin Racing Simulator is built to order. Your slot can be booked here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the fact that Aston Martin’s new Racing Simulator costs more than most cars, we cannot in good conscience recommend it over building your own gaming PC for a fraction of the cost. That being said, there’s no denying that this release looks absolutely stunning. We’re glad it exists to inspire creativity at the very least.

