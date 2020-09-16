Eddie Bauer’s Fall Sale offers deals from just $18 + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is currently offering up to 60% off all of its fall favorites. Prices are as marked. Plus, Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 50% off clearance with promo code FALL50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75. If you’re on the hunt for a jacket to wear during fall and winter the men’s Microtherm 2.0 Down style is a great option. It’s currently priced at $100, which is down from its original rate of $249. This jacket is available in seven versatile color options, is highly-packable, and weather-proof. The down material was designed to help keep you warm in cool weather and it has several zippered pockets to store essentials. With over 350 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, this jacket is rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out Backcountry’s latest sale with up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Microtherm 2.0 Down Jacket $100 (Orig. $249)
- Superior Down Parka $244 (Orig. $349)
- Straight Fit Flex Jeans $45 (Orig. $75)
- Eddie’s Favorite Flannel Shirt $25 (Orig. $75)
- Chopper 2.0 Jacket $70 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Microtherm 2.0 Down Jacket $95 (Orig. $249)
- Trail Tight Leggings $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cirruslite Down Vest $33 (Orig. $85)
- Quest Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover $18 (Orig. $70)
- Voyager High-Rise Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
