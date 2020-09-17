Compustar’s 2-way remote start system reaches 3,000-feet for $265 (Reg. $450)

Best Buy is currently offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System (4905S) on sale for $264.99 shipped and installed. For comparison, it normally goes for $450 and today’s deal is $15 above our last mention, which was in October of last year for this model. II picked up this exact remote start kit for my wife’s car and we absolutely love it. The remotes offer long-range function and the 2-way design tells us if the car actually started, locked, or unlocked, which is awesome. Best Buy’s installation is quite simple and today’s purchase includes that complimentary. You’ll even get two remotes, though one doesn’t have the 2-way function, it’s still a great secondary option. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re comfortable installing a remote start system yourself, this model from Compustar on Amazon is available for $128 right now. It also includes two long-range remotes, one of which offers 2-way communication. The biggest difference here is you’re not having a professional installation performed, so do keep that in mind.

Another must-have for any vehicle, outside of a remote start system, is a quality car charger. This model from Anker offers 30W USB-C PD and a 12W USB-A port. With this type of power, you’ll have enough juice to charge an iPad Air or Pro as well as an iPhone with ease. At just $20, everyone should have one of these in their car.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

