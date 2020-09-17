Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED strips are great for home theater upgrades from $12

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9.8-foot USB-powered Bluetooth RGB LED Light Strip for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code 6CPSOJWL at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Powered over USB, this LED strip is a great upgrade to any home theater. Most TVs today have at least one USB port that we likely never use. Through a Bluetooth connection to your phone, you’ll be able to customize the brightness, color, and more of this strip. Plus, a remote is included so you can easily change settings without having to pull out a phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Bluetooth RGB LED Light Strip for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code 9OMREC9D at checkout. Down from $18, today’s deal saves you just over 20%. You’ll find similar Bluetooth control here as well as the included remote for easy customization without a phone. However, while this kit is double the length of the USB-powered one above, it’ll have to be plugged into the wall to function. This is great for adding a bit of flair to your kitchen, home office, or bedroom. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to add a bit of smarts to your lighting setup? Gosund’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug is just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that this plug offers both Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as the ability to customize settings like schedules and more through an app.

Govee Bluetooth RGB LED Strip features:

All Sides Covered: Stretching to 9.8ft in length, our LED TV backlights can cover all 4 sides of most 46-60″ TVs, providing you a complete lighting experience. Thanks to USB compatibility, the lights are also incredibly easy to use and install.

Multiple Control Options: With the remote controller and control box, adjusting brightness or changing colors is a breeze. Enjoy our Govee Home app, which gives you greater control and access to over 16 million colors, multiple scene modes, and a convenient timer feature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!