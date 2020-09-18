Our exclusive promo code brings the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker to new low at $79

We’ve partnered with SideDeal to offer 9to5Toys readers the Libratone Zipp 360 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $79 shipped when promo code 9TO520OFF is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $300 but generally trends around $150 these days. Amazon currently has it closer to $250 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen all-time.

The Libratone Zipp arrives as one of our favorite alternatives to HomePod thanks to integrated AirPlay 2 functionality and an ultra-portable design. Notable features include 12-hours of runtime on a full charge and 100W of power for “room-filling sound.” On top of AirPlay 2 functionality, you can enjoy Bluetooth or Spotify Connect capabilities, making it a multi-platform speaker that’s ready for any setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Libratone Zipp features:

Work perfectly With IFTTT functionality in Alexa from an Echo device or Amazon tablet or stick, or any smartdevice with Alexa, it will definitely elevate your audio experience to another new level, pair 2 Zipps together to enjoy superbe stereo sound or use SoundSpace function connect 6 Zipps in every room, works like premium home audio system.

