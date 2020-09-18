Keep your gear safe in a waterproof Nanuk 935 carry-on at $86.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Nanuk 935 Waterproof Carry-On Hard Case with Wheels for $86.72 shipped. Down from its $115 or more going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this configuration and is the best available. This carry-on offers the maximum amount of space allowed by the FAA to be brought with you on a plane. It’s hard-sided and offers multiple locking methods to ensure your gear stays safe. You’ll also find that it’s entirely waterproof, protecting its contents from just about anything life can throw at it. The wheels make it super simple to transport through the airport, or even just from your car to the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need something that already has a foam insert and a bit of a smaller footprint? Well, this compact Pelican case offers similar waterproofing at $55 on Amazon. The inside offers “pick and pluck” foam so you can make it the perfect size for all of your gear.

Should you opt for the Nanuk model in today’s lead deal, be sure to use a bit of your savings to pick up these TSA-approved locks. Designed specifically for the Nanuk 935, they’ll offer extra security for your gear and still be fully approved to use when flying. At $30, it’s hard not to recommend picking these up to ensure your expensive kit stays safe while traveling.

Nanuk 935 Waterproof Carry-On features:

The Nanuk 935 case with wheels is approved by the FAA as the maximum carry-on size – Interior Dimensions L20.5″ x W11 . 3″ x H 7.5″ | Exterior Dimensions L22.0″ x W14.0″ x H9.0″

Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof | Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling

Designed for mobility with a 2-stage retractable pull handle with quick release button and smooth rolling polyurethane wheels

Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force

