Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses from $35 at Woot, today only

- Sep. 18th 2020 9:40 am ET

Today, only, Woot is offering Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses from $35. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Double Edge Polarized Sunglasses for men. Originally priced at $200, however during the sale you can find them for $97. This style is great for fall sporting events with a durable frame and polarized lens to help you see clearly. They can also easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. With over 270 reviews on Amazon, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

