TACKLIFE’s #1 best-selling 800A portable jump starter hits $47.50 at Amazon

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $47.59 shipped with the code H7PZJINP at checkout. Down from $70, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.40 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you have a road trip planned or just want to be ready to handle anything life throws at you, having a portable jump-starter handy is always a good idea. This model can assist vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, making it compatible with most cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also function as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge an iPhone or iPad with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,600 and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Looking to keep a battery charged instead of jump-starting it? If so, AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $37 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

However, if you just want to recharge an iPhone or iPad, check out Anker’s PowerCore 10000. It’s just $22 Prime shipped, and even picking up the battery charger and the PowerCore 10000 at the same time would cost you less than today’s lead deal.

TACKLIFE T8 Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL BUT COMPACT: With 800 amps peak current, the Tacklife T8 can jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge (charging takes 4.5 hours). It’s a compact power bank (18000mAh capacity), can charge your phone with dual USB ports (one is a 5v/9v Quick Charge) and can power your other car accessories using a 12V 10A DC port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!