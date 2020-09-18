Retrofit devices with Bluetooth using Twelve South AirFly Pro, now $46.50

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro for $46.74 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. While a majority of commonly-refreshed devices fully embrace Bluetooth pairing, I always seem to have more lingering pieces of technology around that cling to a 3.5mm port. AirFly Pro aims to solve this by converting that antiquated input to Bluetooth. It boasts 16-hours of battery life on a single charge and can be refueled using USB-C. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nintendo Switch is a perfect example of technology that doesn’t support Bluetooth headphones. AirFly Pro can resolve this, but so can HomeSpot. I recently reviewed it and still frequently use it to play Mario Kart and the like. Read the full review to see photos and learn more.

And while you’re decking out Nintendo Switch, you may also have interest in HORI Split Pad Pro. This replaces Joy-Con controllers to provide a Pro-like experience for playing Switch portably. I leave it connected even when docked so it’s ready to roll whenever I am. Swing by my review to get a feel for how it works.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

AirFly Pro has a battery life of 16+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before take of, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable.

AirFly Pro has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content.

