AmazonBasics sale cuts up to 40% off everything from pet beds to space heaters

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of AmazonBasics discounts up to 40% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics 22-inch 1500W Ceramic Space Heater for $40.03 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. With cooler months just around the corner, now is an excellent time to snag a portable heater like this. It’s powerful enough to heat 100-square-foot rooms, making it a great option for small offices, dorm rooms, and more. A built-in digital thermostat makes it a cinch to control your climate and this unit can even be managed using an included remote. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics deals.

More AmazonBasics deals:

AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heater features:

22 inch ceramic tower heater is effective for small spaces up to 100 sq. ft. such as dorm rooms, dens and more

2 heat settings (900 watts or 1500 watts), ECO energy-saving setting, and fan-only mode

LED digital thermostat and control panel; remote control included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!