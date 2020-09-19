AmazonBasics sale cuts up to 40% off everything from pet beds to space heaters

- Sep. 19th 2020 9:52 am ET

Save 40%
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of AmazonBasics discounts up to 40% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics 22-inch 1500W Ceramic Space Heater for $40.03 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. With cooler months just around the corner, now is an excellent time to snag a portable heater like this. It’s powerful enough to heat 100-square-foot rooms, making it a great option for small offices, dorm rooms, and more. A built-in digital thermostat makes it a cinch to control your climate and this unit can even be managed using an included remote. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics deals.

More AmazonBasics deals:

AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heater features:

  • 22 inch ceramic tower heater is effective for small spaces up to 100 sq. ft. such as dorm rooms, dens and more
  • 2 heat settings (900 watts or 1500 watts), ECO energy-saving setting, and fan-only mode
  • LED digital thermostat and control panel; remote control included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 40%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author