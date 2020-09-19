CRAFTSMAN 85-Pc. Bit Set falls under $18 at Amazon (30% off), more from $10

Sep. 19th 2020 10:33 am ET

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 85-piece Drill Bit Set for $17.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and marks a new all-time low that we have tracked. If the bit sets in your shop have seen better days, now is an excellent time to consider a refresh. Buyers will score four ranges of drill bits that are ready to tackle a wide variety of projects. Each piece is constructed of shock-resistant steel “for maximum durability.” Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted CRAFTSMAN bit set.

We’ve also spotted the CRAFTSMAN 47-piece Drill Bit Set for $10.18 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 15% off recent pricing there and is one of the best 2020 discounts we’ve tracked. This set is both more affordable and compact than the featured set above. Opting for this solution is ideal for smaller projects. CNC-machined bit tips helps ensure each piece is accurately sized and better prepared for whatever lays ahead. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

CRAFTSMAN 85-piece Drill Bit Set features:

  • Offers four ranges of drill bits to complete a variety of applications
  • Constructed with shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability
  • The right bit for the right job

