QNAP’s new 4K-ready 2-Bay NAS Enclosure falls as low as $369 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the QNAP 2-Bay NAS Enclosure (TS-253D) for $386.16 shipped. It’s available for $369 at Adorama, but currently back-ordered. That’s up to $100 off the typical rate and marks the lowest price we have tracked. This NAS boasts two bays, 4GB or RAM, and a quad-core 2GHz processor powerful enough to transcode 4K video. When it comes to I/O, it accepts two 3.5-inch hard drives, dual 2.5GbE ports, one PCIe Gen 2 slot, and a couple USB 2.0 inputs. Whether you have personal data you’d like to backup or a Plex server to host, this is a recently-released solution that’s worthy of your consideration. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

QNAP 2-Bay NAS Enclosure (TS-253D) features:

Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.7 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 600

4GB SO-DIMM DDR4 (Max 8GB)

2 x 3.5-inch drive bays (Diskless)

2 x 2.5GbE ports

1 x PCIe Gen 2 slot

3 x USB 2.0 ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!