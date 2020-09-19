Woot launches open-box MacBook and iPad sale with pricing from $290

- Sep. 19th 2020 9:24 am ET

From $290
0

Today Woot has launched an expansive open-box MacBook and iPad sale with pricing that starts as low as $290. Our top pick is the open-box Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro i5/8GB/256GB in Space Gray for $1,009.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. This deal slashes $289 off retail, offers $240 in savings compared to new condition pricing at Amazon, and marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked on this 2020 MacBook Pro. Powered by an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, this MacBook is an affordable Pro-tier solution built to last for years to come. It boasts a Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch Bar with Touch ID, and an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 chip alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports. All products in today’s sale include a 60-day Apple warranty. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from the sale.

More open-box Apple discounts:

Swing by our Apple Guide to find more related deals.

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $290
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
Best Mac Deals woot

About the Author