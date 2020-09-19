Woot launches open-box MacBook and iPad sale with pricing from $290

Today Woot has launched an expansive open-box MacBook and iPad sale with pricing that starts as low as $290. Our top pick is the open-box Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro i5/8GB/256GB in Space Gray for $1,009.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. This deal slashes $289 off retail, offers $240 in savings compared to new condition pricing at Amazon, and marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked on this 2020 MacBook Pro. Powered by an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, this MacBook is an affordable Pro-tier solution built to last for years to come. It boasts a Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch Bar with Touch ID, and an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 chip alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports. All products in today’s sale include a 60-day Apple warranty. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from the sale.

More open-box Apple discounts:

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro features:

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

