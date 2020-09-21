GAP’s Flash Sale takes 40% off everything just in time for fall: Jeans, more

The GAP Flash Sale takes 40% off everything including sale items with promo code 2DAYS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Layering is essential during cool weather and the men’s Reversible Fleece Jacket is a must-have. This fashionable piece is currently marked down to $59 and originally was priced at $98. It’s actually two-jackets-in-one with a reversible feature that lets you wear it as a sherpa or quilted style. Both sides are very trendy and perfect for keeping you warm. It will also pair nicely with jeans or joggers alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the latest North Face Sale that’s offering deals from just $11.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

