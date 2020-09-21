New Balance Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off styles + extra 25% off

The New Balance Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off select styles and an extra 25% off your purchase with promo code BIGDEAL at checkout. New Balance Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Running Shoes for both men and women. They’re currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. These shoes were designed for running with lightweight and flexible material that promotes a natural stride. These shoes are also cushioned for comfort and highly breathable. With over 120 reviews from New Balance customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide to update your fall wardrobe.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Arishi v3 $49 (Orig. $70)
- 870v5 Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $110)
- Rubix Running Shoes $112 (Orig. $165)
- 997H Casual Sneakers $60 (Orig. $90)
- 574 Lifestyle Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- FuelCore Nergize Shoes $45 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Arishi v3 $49 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam X-70 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $75)
- FuelCell Echo Heritage $67 (Orig. $100)
- Fresh Foam Arishi Trail $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
