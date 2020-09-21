Oral-B’s Power Rechargeable Toothbrush bundle now $60+ off at $75 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $74.99 shipped in white, rose gold or orchid. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 25OB1500 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $135 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s offer is $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model features 3D cleaning action that “oscillates, rotates, and pulsates” with 5 built-in cleaning modes and the ever-important in-handle timer. The battery lasts up to 14-days, you can track your brushing using the Oral-B app, and it ships with a premium travel case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now you can just as well opt for the Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Toothbrush at $40 (after you clip the on-page coupon) to get in the electric toothbrush game or something like the even more affordable Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush at $23. You won’t get the extra brush head and charging dock/holder with these options, but they carry the most important features otherwise, will save you some cash, and have solid ratings.

You’ll find even more health and personal care deals on Amazon right here and then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on household essentials.

More on the Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean

In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth. 110 Volt

