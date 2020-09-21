Upgrade your build! Sabrent SSDs (Internal or USB-C/Thunderbolt) start at $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Sabrent Solid-State Drives both internal NVMe and external USB-C/Thunderbolt 20% off starting at $119.99 shipped. That yields the lowest-ever prices of the following speedy standouts:
- 1TB NVMe Internal: $119.98.
- Gen4 Extreme: $159.98
- 2TB NVMe internal: $199.99 (best bang for buck)
- 2TB USB-C Portable: $239.99
- 4TB Thunderbolt: $719.99
Sabrent Rocket XTRM 4TB External SSD features:
- SPEED – The built in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2400+ MB/sec read and 1800+ MB/sec write. No external power supply required!
- PERFORMANCE – Perfect for video editing, content creation, or any other tasks that require additional storage space.
- COMPATIBILITY – Requires Thunderbolt 3-equipped interface. PLEASE NOTE: Does NOT support USB-C connections that do not feature Thunderbolt 3.
- PLUG and PLAY and EASY to USE: No need for external power.
- SUPPORT
