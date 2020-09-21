Grab a monster 75-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV with AirPlay 2 for $1,200

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung S60 75-inch QLED 4K UHDTV for $1,199.99 shipped. That’s 60% off the $3000 price it debuted at in 2019, $300 less than we’ve seen it this year $211 less than eBay and the current going price of the 55-inch model. This 6’3″ diagonal 4K TV is filled with smart TV features listed below and pairs with a Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. Add Alexa voice compatibility with an Echo product.
Samsung Flat 75″ QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HDTV Features:
- SMART TV WITH UNIVERSAL GUIDE: Simple on-screen Guide is an easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOTS: Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K for sharp detail and refined color
- QUANTUM HDR 4X: 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism
- AMBIENT MODE: Customizes and complements your living space by turning a blank screen of this big screen TV into enticing visuals including décor, info, photos and artwork
- SMART TV FEATURES: OneRemote to control all compatible devices, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more
