Eastbay takes up to 50% off + extra 25% off your order: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay is offering up to 50% off sitewide and taking 20% off orders of $50 or 25% off purchases of $149. Just use promo codes SVE20 or SVE25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them from $96. These shoes were designed to go for miles with lightweight material that’s cushioned. They’re also flexible for training and to promote a natural stride. You can choose from several fun color options and they can be worn during workouts or casual events. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 270 $112 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Club Joggers $44 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Ultra Comfort 3 Slide $32 (Orig. $40)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $104 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 $88 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Ultraboost $112 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Originals Superstar $52 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Team Dry Jacket $52 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 $92 (Orig. $115)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $96 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!