Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, more

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is live and offering up to 75% off original prices. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your handbag for fall as well as your jewelry, shoes, and more. Leopard is such a huge trend for this season and the Claudia Flats are a great way to elevate an outfit. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find them for $79. These shoes are easy to slip-on and will pair nicely with jeans, skirts, slacks, leggings, or dresses alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Adel Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $129, which is $200 off the original rate. This is a very fashionable way to carry your 15-inch MacBook. It also features a beautiful burgundy coloring that’s wonderful for fall.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!