Rampow’s new compact 61W USB-C Power Adapter now $16.24 (35% off) at Amazon

RAMPOW Direct via Amazon is now offering its new black 61W PD USB-C Power Adapter for $16.24 (Reg $24.99) with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply our exclusive 9to5MACD coupon code at checkout to redeem the special price.

This fresh new release from RAMPOW started out at $49.99, but it’s currently discounted to $24.99. Today’s exclusive deal is extra 35% off the current MSRP, a great drop for a charger that’s already pretty affordable. This is the lowest price we have tracked yet. RAMPOW’s latest combines USB Power Delivery 3.0 with 61W of power in a particularly compact package, thanks to GaN tech. So far it carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon and we found it to be a great alternative to Apple’s OEM solution in our hands-on review. Head below for even more details.

As we noted in our video review , the new RAMPOW USB-C Power Adapter implements GaN tech, which means higher charging efficiency, less power consumption, lower working temperature and smaller size. It is 52% smaller than the comparable Apple charger.

It also features the latest standards in power delivery with the ability to juice up your MacBook significantly faster than Apple’s offering , in an even smaller package. More specifically, it can take a 13-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 50% in roughly 30-minutes.

Also noted in our review, RAMPOW’s folding plug mechanism seems to be a bit more robust than your average USB-C wall charger. The brand’s Amazon storefront is listing the new charger with a hassle-free lifetime warranty “for all quality issues” as well.

Our exclusive code will only be live until September 30, 2020, so be sure to jump on it while you still can. And be sure to check out the rest of the RAMPOW USB-C gear and tech accessories right here.

Get the RAMPOW 61W PD USB-C Power Adapter for $16.24 (Reg $24.99) with free shipping using code 9to5MACD.

More on the Rampow USB-C Power Adapter:

With 61W output, full charge your 13’’ MacBook Pro to 100% in mere 1.8 hours, and charge your iPhone 70% faster than the industrial standard charger. No more long-time waiting to use your laptops or smart phones. With the GaN Tech and PI (Power Integration) chipset, this USB C charger is 52.52% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger. Besides, they help to improve charging efficiency to over 94%, reduce the power wastage and keep the internal components cool. Compact size and international voltage compatibility (AC 100-240V) make it perfect for travelling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!