Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

- Sep. 23rd 2020 9:34 am ET

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the North Face Rivington Jacket is a standout from this sale and perfect for cool weather. You can find this jacket in four versatile color options and it can easily be dressed up or down. It’s currently on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $149. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

