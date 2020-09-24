Banana Republic’s Fall Sale takes extra 50% off all sale items from $15

Banana Republic takes an extra 50% off all sale items and 40% off regular priced styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Motion Tech Quilted Vest is on sale for $101, which is down from its original rate of $169. This vest is perfect for layering in cooler weather and can easily be dressed up or down. The quilted detailing is also very trendy for this season and it has four-way stretch for added comfort. It also has large zippered pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Relaxed Chunky Turtleneck Sweater will become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for $90, which is down from its original rate of $54. This turtleneck can be worn with skirts, jeans, leggings, or slacks alike. Plus, it’s available in five versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

