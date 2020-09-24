Old Navy’s latest sale has deals from just $6 to update your fall wardrobe

- Sep. 24th 2020 3:07 pm ET

0

Old Navy’s Flash Sale is updating your fall wardrobe with thousands of styles from $6. Plus, Old Navy is offering an extra 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great time to pick up new pairs of jeans, sweaters, jackets, and more at a great discount. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Dynamic Fleece Joggers are a casual must-have for this fall. These comfortable joggers are currently on sale for $17 and originally was priced at $45. They’re also very trendy for cooler weather and pair perfectly with your favorite sneakers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Old Navy

Old Navy

About the Author