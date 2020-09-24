Old Navy’s latest sale has deals from just $6 to update your fall wardrobe

Old Navy’s Flash Sale is updating your fall wardrobe with thousands of styles from $6. Plus, Old Navy is offering an extra 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great time to pick up new pairs of jeans, sweaters, jackets, and more at a great discount. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Dynamic Fleece Joggers are a casual must-have for this fall. These comfortable joggers are currently on sale for $17 and originally was priced at $45. They’re also very trendy for cooler weather and pair perfectly with your favorite sneakers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

