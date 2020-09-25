Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles from just $9

The Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off select styles of jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Update your jeans for this fall with the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to $20, which is $50 off the original rate. These jeans were designed to promote comfort with stretch-infused fabric as well as more room in the thighs for athletic builds. They also feature a timeless medium wash that can be used for years to come. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s Warehouse Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s 711 Skinny Fit Jeans that are also marked down to $20. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $60. The skinny fit design is very flattering and great for fall because they can pair with all of your boots or sneakers.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 70% off UGG, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!