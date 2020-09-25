Macy’s VIP Sale offers extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s VIP Sale takes an extra 30% off top brands for this fall with promo code VIP at checkout. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Tommy Hilfiger Barn Coat that’s marked down to $110 and originally was priced at $225. This classic jacket will be used for years to come and it’s made with durable materials to last. You can choose from three color options and it has a contrasting corduroy collar that’s very fashionable. Best of all, it’s also machine washable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!