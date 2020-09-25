T-fal’s Specialty Mini Griddle pan hits all-time low at just $5 Prime shipped

- Sep. 25th 2020 11:50 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-inch T-fal Specialty Nonstick Mini-Cheese Griddle (B36314) for $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $11 and $15 over the last few months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for single-serve grilled cheese or small breakfast meals, this is a 6.5-inch, non-stick aluminum griddle pan for quick and easy meals. It is dishwasher-safe, has a riveted handle, and ships with a limited lifetime warranty from T-fal. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $5, you’ll have hard time finding something comparable for less, brand name or not. You could grab a full-on mini Dash electric griddle machine to forgo the stovetop completely, but its double the price at best right now. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a convenient grilled cheese pan, this is it.

More on the T-fal Specialty Nonstick Griddle:

  • Perfect for a single-serve grilled cheese or small breakfast meals
  • Superior nonstick interior and exterior make it easy to cook and clean. Healthy cooking results with minimal oils or fat
  • Aluminum construction for fast and even heat distribution
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Limited lifetime warranty

