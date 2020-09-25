T-fal’s Specialty Mini Griddle pan hits all-time low at just $5 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-inch T-fal Specialty Nonstick Mini-Cheese Griddle (B36314) for $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $11 and $15 over the last few months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for single-serve grilled cheese or small breakfast meals, this is a 6.5-inch, non-stick aluminum griddle pan for quick and easy meals. It is dishwasher-safe, has a riveted handle, and ships with a limited lifetime warranty from T-fal. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $5, you’ll have hard time finding something comparable for less, brand name or not. You could grab a full-on mini Dash electric griddle machine to forgo the stovetop completely, but its double the price at best right now. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a convenient grilled cheese pan, this is it.

More on the T-fal Specialty Nonstick Griddle:

Perfect for a single-serve grilled cheese or small breakfast meals

Superior nonstick interior and exterior make it easy to cook and clean. Healthy cooking results with minimal oils or fat

Aluminum construction for fast and even heat distribution

Dishwasher safe

Limited lifetime warranty

