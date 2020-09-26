Ditch keys with Kwikset’s $44.50 Powerbolt 2 Passcode Deadbolt (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock for $44.56 shipped. That’s $10+ off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, you’d love to stop carrying keys. The good news is that this deadbolt deal will get you there in no time. I bought similar deadbolts a while ago and haven’t looked back. I love being able to quickly gain access using an access code instead of fumbling with keys. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings go a long way towards snagging the AmazonBasics Manchester Passage Door Lever at $17. This will pair nicely with your new lock thanks to its modern look. Installation is said to be simple with only a Phillips head screwdriver required.

Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock features:

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product; Smart Key Security re key technology is compatible with Kwikset (KW1) keyway

Customized automatic door locking after 30 seconds for peace of mind and keypad stays lit for 5 seconds after inactivity

Featuring Smart Key Security, which protects against advanced break in techniques and allows you to re key your lock yourself in seconds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

