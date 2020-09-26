Add blood pressure to Apple Health using Withings BPM Connect: $83 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Withings BPM Connect Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $82.99 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked since February. Health is top-of-mind for most of us these days. This is why there’s arguably never been a better time to expand your repertoire of at-home monitoring options. While many smartphones and smartwatches can help keep tabs on activity and heart rate, blood pressure is in a league of its own. This Withings offering provides a smart way to keep tabs on both systolic and diastolic plus heart rate. Data is automatically sent back to Withings’ Health Mate app, which happens to integrate with every major platform including Apple Health, Google Fit, and many others. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Withings BPM Connect features:

  • BLOOD PRESSURE – systolic and diastolic plus heart rate
  • MEDICALLY ACCURATE – FDA cleared device
  • EASY TO READ & UNDERSTAND – immediate results with a color-coded feedback on the LED screen of the device
  • WI-FI & BLUETOOTH SYNC – automatic data sync to the Health Mate app

