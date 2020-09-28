Aukey’s slim 1080p dash camera drops by 35% to just $45.50 shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped with the code 7ZP3W2DI at checkout. Down from $70, today’s deal offers you 35% in savings and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked recently. Offering a slim form factor that’ll easily sit behind your rearview mirror, this dash camera won’t take up much of your view of the road. It records in 1080p and offers an “emergency recording mode” that captures accidents even if your vehicle is parked. The 170-degree field-of-view offers enough coverage to capture six lanes of traffic at one time. There’s even the ability to capture in-car audio, should you want to do that. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for this budget-focused dash camera to save some cash. Coming in at $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it offers a similar 1080p recording quality to today’s lead deal. With a 170-degree field-of-view, you’ll also receive a 6-lane recording here. The main downside? Well, the design will be in your field-of-view of the road when driving, which could make it a distraction.

Regardless of which dash cam you grab, a microSD card is a must to keep your recordings safe. A 32GB microSD card from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy with your savings from Aukey or in addition to the lower-cost dash camera, depending on whichever you pick up.

Aukey 1080p Dash Camera features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road. Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view and maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Captures video (with optional in-car audio) and stills

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!