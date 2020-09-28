Crocs takes 50% off select styles of clogs, sandals, more from just $14

The Crocs Step into Something New Sale takes 50% off select styles on sandals, clogs, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the women’s Swiftwater Flip Flops that are currently marked down to $14. To compare, this style was originally priced at $30. You can choose from two color options and they were designed for comfort with a cushioned footbed. They’re also lightweight, flexible, and waterproof for all of your adventures. This versatile flip flop can be worn with shorts, dresses, skirts, jeans, or joggers alike. With over 470 reviews, these sandals are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

