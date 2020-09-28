Nokia’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Beacon 3 mesh system drops at Amazon, now from $98

Tech Armor (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 Mesh Routers for $196.34 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $255 or more, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, this is a great setup. These 802.11ac Wi-Fi router nodes link together to cover between 2,000- to 4,000-square feet of home, making it perfect for those in larger households. A built-in spectrum analyzer checks your home to use the best Wi-Fi bands, which ensures that you’ll have the fastest wireless speeds possible. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Nokia Wi-Fi routers from $98.
Other Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 Routers on sale:
- Single node: $98 (Reg. $127.50)
- w/ on-page
- 3-pack: $262 (Reg. $340)
Looking for Wi-Fi 6 coverage? Well, eero 6 gets the job done for $130 shipped. While it won’t release until November 2, this is great for smaller households as it covers up to 1,500-square feet with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The main downside here, when compared to Nokia, is that you’ll have less overall wireless coverage in your home.
Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 features:
- High Performance Wi-Fi For Your Whole Home – This is NOT your average wifi mesh network or internet extender. The Nokia Beacon 3 is a next generation wifi mesh network system delivering blazing fast internet speed and real-time optimization.
- Intelligent, Real-Time Mesh Network – The intelligent, self-organizing, self-healing mesh system provides real-time access by re-routing your device data past any network problems in as little as 500ms to offer maximum internet speed and performance.
- Say goodbye to DEAD ZONES! Secure, fast coverage can be expanded at any time by installing additional Wi-Fi beacons to ensure flawless, room-to-room roaming and point to point wireless for mobile users.
