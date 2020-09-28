Nokia’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Beacon 3 mesh system drops at Amazon, now from $98

Tech Armor (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 Mesh Routers for $196.34 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $255 or more, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, this is a great setup. These 802.11ac Wi-Fi router nodes link together to cover between 2,000- to 4,000-square feet of home, making it perfect for those in larger households. A built-in spectrum analyzer checks your home to use the best Wi-Fi bands, which ensures that you’ll have the fastest wireless speeds possible. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Nokia Wi-Fi routers from $98.

Other Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 Routers on sale:

Looking for Wi-Fi 6 coverage? Well, eero 6 gets the job done for $130 shipped. While it won’t release until November 2, this is great for smaller households as it covers up to 1,500-square feet with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The main downside here, when compared to Nokia, is that you’ll have less overall wireless coverage in your home.

Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 features:

High Performance Wi-Fi For Your Whole Home – This is NOT your average wifi mesh network or internet extender. The Nokia Beacon 3 is a next generation wifi mesh network system delivering blazing fast internet speed and real-time optimization.

Intelligent, Real-Time Mesh Network – The intelligent, self-organizing, self-healing mesh system provides real-time access by re-routing your device data past any network problems in as little as 500ms to offer maximum internet speed and performance.

Say goodbye to DEAD ZONES! Secure, fast coverage can be expanded at any time by installing additional Wi-Fi beacons to ensure flawless, room-to-room roaming and point to point wireless for mobile users.

