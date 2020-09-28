QNAP’s latest 4K transcoding 4-Bay NAS falls to new low of $499, more from $300

- Sep. 28th 2020 8:51 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $499 shipped. Also at B&H and Adorama. Typically fetching $585, today’s offer is good for an $86 discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new all-time low. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more from $300.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS has dropped to $368.95. Down from $480, today’s offer is marking a new Amazon all-time low and amounts to $111 in savings. This NAS packs similar features to the lead deal, just in a 2-bay form-factor with the same selection of I/O and a 2.0GHz processor. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Lastly, over at Woot we spotted the QNAP TS-332X-2G 4-Bay NAS for $299.99 Prime shipped. Delivery is an extea $6 otherwise. Down from $380, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. This previous-generation offering from QNAP isn’t quite as powerful as its latest models, but packs four hard drive bays, a 10GbE SFP+ port, and three M.2 SATA SSD slots. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

