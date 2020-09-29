Never have a dead car battery with GOOLOO’s 6A charger at $22 (40% off)

- Sep. 29th 2020 6:53 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code 7OF9JUBM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $37, this sale saves you 40% from its normal rate and drops it to one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever had a car battery die in your driveway, you know how frustrating it is. This plugs into a wall and then goes on your car or mower’s 6V or 12V battery to recharge it when it dies. It also can function to just keep the battery charged and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice, which is nice if you have a vehicle that’s rarely driven. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash and pick up a name brand when you grab this battery charger from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for just $20 and you’ll get a similar 6V/12V battery maintainer. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch both well-known names above for the MOTOPOWER 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $17.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

