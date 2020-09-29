Merrell, Sorel, Keen, more up to 60% off at Hautelook’s Outdoor Shoes Sale

For 3-days only, Hautelook is offering outdoor shoes including Keen, Sorel, Merrell, and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Sorel Cheyanne II Short Boots. This trendy style is currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $130. These boots are waterproof, cushioned for comfort, and lined to help keep you warm. They’re perfect for any outdoor adventure as well as hiking. Plus, they have a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

