JESLED’s 520-lumen solar-powered LED light is a must for any patio at $16.50

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $16.44 Prime shipped with the code 22OFFJESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of over $27, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Offering a built-in rechargeable battery, this light is powered by either the sun or via a microUSB port on the front, giving you the ability to illuminate areas even during shady months. You’ll find 520-lumens of brightness here, which is more than enough to light up your patio or side yard at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting outside covered but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got just the thing for you to check out. This 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights is available on Amazon for just $14 Prime shipped. While they won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

Looking for other great ways to go green at home? Well, our daily Green Deals roundup is a fantastic place to start. Today, we’ve got the Greenworks Pro 60V electric trimmer/blower combo at $213, but there’s more to explore there, so be sure to swing by and take a look.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Bright White 90LEDs with total 520lumens & 2600mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This outside solar wall pack light is able to run 4-5 nights even on a rainy day.

Sensor Mode: Stay off when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Sensor&Dim Mode: Stay on dim when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Dim Mode: Stay on dim all night. The solar lights will be on/off automatically with dust-to-dawn photocell.

This led wall light can compatible with solar powered and USB charger. Perfect for yard patio garden lighting, and it can be used for outdoor hiking camping as emergency lighting if you need.

