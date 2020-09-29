ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a PC building must at under $19

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $18.86 Prime shipped with the code HA21BKFJL at checkout. Down from its regular rate of over $31, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $4 and is the best available. Having owned a similar kit for years, I always love using it when repairing computers, building desktops, or just working on smaller projects around the house. It has just about every bit I could need for precision work, and the other tools (pry, spudgers, tweezers, and the like) also come in handy quite often. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already own a precision screwdriver set? Well, I think that everyone should have the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray to keep screws and parts organized while working. Amazon offers it for just $7 Prime shipped, making it budget-friendly enough that it’s an easy buy before your next project.

Are you just getting started in small electronics repair? If so, consider this 6-piece precision screwdriver set. Coming in at just $5 Prime shipped, it’ll make for a great deal if you’re on a tighter budget. Plus, it still includes the necessities you’ll need to begin repairing or upgrading tech around your home.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

ORIA 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set includes 56 precision specialty bits, magnetized driver handle, anti-static wrist strap, anti-static tweezers , ABS dismantling bar , utility knife, SIM card ejector pin and LCD suction cup,triangle slice , cleaning cloth, steel ruler, magnetizing tool, Which can repair many electronic devices and other tools.

The extension shaft have magnetic feature, which makes the screwdriver bits much more easy to use. You just need to choose the bit that you need and put it into the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tightly because of the magnetism. What’s more, it comes with magnetizing tool for strengthening magnetism.

Multi- Precision Screwdriver kit is a complete repairing tools for iPhone,iPad,Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices. Meet most daily tool repair needs.

