Sperry’s Fall Favorites Sale takes up to 40% off styles from $33 shipped

- Sep. 29th 2020 9:41 am ET

0

Sperry’s Fall Favorites Sale is currently offering up to 40% off select styles of boat shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Authentic Original Cross Lace Collegiate Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $76. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is a classic that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. They’re also great for fall to pair with jeans or khaki pants alike. Plus, the insole of this style is cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

