This 2-pack of Etekcity LED camping lanterns is down to an Amazon low of $17

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns with Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of between $20 to $22, today’s deal marks an all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. These lanterns include the AA batteries required to run them, and the design allows them to function for up to 20-hours as a flashlight and 12-hours as a lantern, depending on which you’d prefer. With the ability to transform from flashlight to lantern, these LED lights are the perfect camping accessory as they can provide both direct and wide-spread illumination. Brightness output is rated for 110-lumens in flashlight mode and 300-lumens when used as a lantern. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a rechargeable flashlight? The OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS is a fantastic option. It offers 150-lumens of brightness and is quite small. In fact, it can easily fit on your keychain without adding any extra weight, really. For just $15 Prime shipped, this mini flashlight can be recharged via microUSB, negating the need of changing batteries when it starts to dim.

However, save even more with the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight. At just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll score 90-lumens of brightness and it runs off a single AAA battery. No built-in rechargeable battery is available here, but the compact size makes it easy to keep in your pocket or on your keychain, though it will take up a bit more room than the I1R above.

Etekcity LED Camping Lantern features:

2 IN 1 DESIGN FOR DUAL USE: Interchangeable lantern and flashlight modes; Easily collapsible for taking less storage space

POWERFUL LIGHT: Lantern mode shines with 300 Lumens COB LED strip, while the flashlight provides 110 Lumens; batteries sustain 20 hours of use as a flashlight/ 12 hours as a lantern

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Great for indoor/outdoor use, include camping, hiking, reading, fishing, power outage, storms and more

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE: 5.5″ high and 3.3″ wide collapsed, includes a convenient carrying strap on the side, easy to take and store with the extremely compact light design

