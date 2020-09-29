Vantrue’s dash cameras feature dual lenses, up to 4K recording, more from $52

Vantrue (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its X4 4K Dash Camera for $139.99 shipped with the code VTCAMX4S at checkout. This deal offers $60 in savings and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on Vantrue’s 4K dash camera. While most dash cameras offer either 1080p or 1440p video recording, Vantrue took it up a notch to 4K with this model. You’ll find time-lapse and loop recording available here, giving you multiple options to choose from. Plus, the 24-hour parking mode ensures your vehicle is protected day or night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for other great dash camera deals from $52.

Other Vantrue Dash Camera deals:

Use a fraction of your savings on this 64GB microSD card. It’s available for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers enough storage for quite a bit of footage. It’s U3-rated, meaning it can handle 4K recording. Plus, the included adapter makes transferring footage super simple.

Vantrue X4 4K Dash Camera features:

Vantrue X4 offers excellen video footage without distortion at 4K 3840 x 2160 @30fps or 2560X1440P @60FPS, 4 time higher than a regular Full HD recording. The car plates and signs are extremely easy to read, even on the 3.0’’ LCD. Equipped with 160° wide recording angle, you will be able to capture most of the road ahead.

The 24 hours parking monitoring feature protects your car when parked. The motion detection sensors feel any potential thieves that approach your car in front and start recording. To use the parking mode, please hardwire kit (B07G9WTWB9) or connect it with an external battery.

Using the F1.8 plus 6 glass lenses, Sony Starvis CMOS sensor and WDR, the dash camera automatically adapts the exposure to the external environment and produces a clearer and sharper video without distorted even in the low-light environment.

