Amazon offers up to 35% off protein bars, nutrition shakes, and more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off ZonePerfect protein products, nutrition shakes, and more. One standout is the 30-pack of Zoneperfect Classic Protein Bars (Fudge Graham) for $20.87, or $19.83 with Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is at least 30% off and is the best price we can find. Alongside 18 vitamins and minerals, each bar contains 14-grams of protein along with the fudge and graham flavoring. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. There are several different flavor options in today’s sale and you’ll find even more details below.

With deals starting from just under $16 with free Prime shipping, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s options right here. You’ll find even more protein bars as well as the brand’s Keto powder, pre-made protein shakes, and more.

For something even more affordable though, take a look at this 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars for $12 Prime shipped. This highly-rated option doesn’t include as many bars per package, but it does contain 20+ grams of protein a pop and will save you some cash. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,400 Amazon customers.

More on the Zoneperfect Classic Protein Bars:

MADE FOR TASTE: Our protein bars are packed with delicious flavor and nutrition you need to make the most of your day

POWER OF PROTEIN: ZonePerfect Nutrition Bars have 10-15g of protein to help you feel fuller longer

NUTRITION YOU NEED: A good source of up to 19 vitamins & minerals,* including antioxidants for immune support

