Bundle Google’s all-new Chromecast with Google TV + 6-months of Netflix at $90

Google is currently offering a bundle that includes its just-released Chromecast with Google TV plus 6-months of Netflix Standard for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, the Chromecast itself costs $50 and the 6-months of Netflix runs another $78, saving you $38 with this bundle. Google’s latest Chromecast sports an all-new version of Google TV, not to be confused with the decade-old rendition of Google’s original home theater operating system. From a new remote to a revamped interface, the latest Chromecast will become the center of your home theater. With support for 4K60 and multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more), you can stream just about any content on here, including Google’s Stadia Pro. Interested in learning more about the new Chromecast? We’ve got hands-on and in-depth coverage written up just for you.

Prefer Amazon’s ecosystem? Well, you can score a Fire TV 4K with similar specs for $50 right now. While you won’t benefit from 6-months of Netflix, Fire TV can take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Video ecosystem, delivering quite a bit of content to your home theater with only a Prime subscription.

However, owners of Roku devices will soon be able to take advantage of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. That’s right, Roku and Apple are working together to make more streaming devices work well within the Apple ecosystem. Learn more about that in our coverage right here.

