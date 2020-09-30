Roomba 890 Wi-Fi robotic vacuum with Alexa, more at $300 (Refurb, Orig. $799)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Originally being listed for $799, this robotic vacuum now goes for $500 in new condition at Best Buy and today’s deal matches the all-time low. With a Wi-Fi connection, you’ll be able to command this robotic vacuum from your smartphone, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa. Simply tell your smart home assistant to clean the house (with a platform-specific phrase) and your little robot will start tidying up around your home. Roomba’s 890 vacuum works on all floor types, including hardwood, tile, and carpet. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ditch the iRobot Roomba namesake and save some cash. Shark’s Ion Robot Vacuum also sports Wi-Fi and Alexa and Assistant compatibility for $220 at Amazon. Both the Roomba 890 and Shark’s Ion robot vacuums run for 120-minutes before it’s time to recharge. But, the main thing you’re missing out on is the unique “dirt detection” feature of the Roomba, as it’ll spend more time on areas with a higher concentration of dirt than places that are cleaner.

Picking up the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a great way to save even more. You’ll lose out on smartphone integration, but at $180, keep even more cash in your pocket. eufy’s robot vacuum also drops runtime down to 100-minutes, which means it’ll have to head back to the charging base a full 20-minutes before the models above.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

