LARQ steel bottles with UV purification and self-cleaning now up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LARQ via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its self-cleaning water bottles. One standout here is the 17-ounce LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning Stainless Steel Water Bottle with UV Water Purifier from $76 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $95 or more, today’s deal is roughly $19 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is a double wall, insulated steel travel mug that can keep beverages cold for up to 24-hours or hot for 12. However, it also includes mercury-free UV-C LED technology in the lid to purify your water and clean the inner surfaces by “eliminating odor-causing bacteria and viruses.” The USB rechargeable system lasts for up to month on a single charge and will engage every 2-hours or so to keep your bottle clean and safe. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s LARQ Gold Box sale for additional sizes, colors, and more starting from $62.50. Everything carries solid ratings and is up to 30% off.

But if the special UV cleaning and water purification aspect of today’s LARQ bottles don’t get you excited, there are far more affordable options out there. Something like the $10 Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle or this Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug at $12.50 are great options for even better reviews. The temperature retention isn’t quite as impressive here, but they will still get the job done for less.

Head over to our sports/fitness and home goods deal hubs for even more price drops on your EDC, gym gear, and more.

More on the LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning Water Bottle:

ERADICATES BACTERIA FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND – using innovative non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by eliminating odor-causing bacteria and viruses

PURE WATER IN 60 SECONDS – Works at the touch of a button and self-cleans by intelligently activating every 2 hours to keep your bottle fresh and stink-free.

KEEP YOUR COOL – or keep things toasty. Double-wall vacuum insulated and stainless steel bottle keeps your water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.