GAP’s Feel Good Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, much more

- Oct. 1st 2020 9:03 am ET

0

GAP’s new Feel Good Event takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, and 30% off sweatpants. Prices are as marked. Plus, an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code MORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the very trendy Canvas Joggers with GapFlex. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for $29. These joggers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were designed for comfort. They also look great with an array of tops but I would choose the Slub Henley T-Shirt for a fashionable look. Plus, this t-shirt is currently marked down to $23 and originally was priced at $40. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author