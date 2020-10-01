GAP’s Feel Good Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, much more

GAP’s new Feel Good Event takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, and 30% off sweatpants. Prices are as marked. Plus, an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code MORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the very trendy Canvas Joggers with GapFlex. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for $29. These joggers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were designed for comfort. They also look great with an array of tops but I would choose the Slub Henley T-Shirt for a fashionable look. Plus, this t-shirt is currently marked down to $23 and originally was priced at $40. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slub Henley T-Shirt $23 (Orig. $40)
- Layering Vest $34 (Orig. $70)
- Canvas Joggers with GapFlex $29 (Orig. $50)
- Skinny Taper Jeans with GapFlex $47 (Orig. $80)
- Pocket T-shirt $14 (Orig. $30)
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Distressed Cigarette Jeans $41 (Orig. $70)
- Utility Jacket $62 (Orig. $90)
- Dolman Crewneck Sweater $41 (Orig. $60)
- True Soft Cardigan $43 (Orig. $80)
- Icon Denim Jacket $41 (Orig. $70)
